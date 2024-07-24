Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

For years, German politics was fooled by Islam fanatics. Today, the scene is strong and powerful. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – The fact that the “Blue Mosque” is not a pious house of religious worship, but an outpost of the Tehran terror regime, was already known in German politics under Merkel’s chancellorship. But Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser closed the “Islamic Center Hamburg” just yesterday – because, according to the correct justification, it was “spreading the Islamist, totalitarian ideology of the so-called Islamic Revolution in Germany in an aggressive and militant manner.”

Trump was right about the nuclear deal with Iran

So it is not the “why” of the ban that is surprising, but the “when”. For a long time, far too long, Berlin had relied on being able to stay in business with the Iranian mullahs. When the then US President Donald Trump terminated the nuclear agreement with Iran because, contrary to his assurances, Tehran was working on developing an atomic bomb against Israel and was building its terror network throughout the Middle East, the Europeans refused to accept sanctions and continued to allow themselves to be fooled by the Tehran regime.

Contrary to Trump’s bad reputation, it was not the only decision in which the US president was right and Europe was wrong. Unfortunately, his all too justified warnings about the construction of the Baltic Sea pipeline and Putin’s plans fell on deaf ears in Berlin.

Baerbock was long lenient towards the mullahs

SPD minister Faeser also took her time after the traffic light coalition took over the government. Even when the mullahs had the women’s protests bloodily suppressed, the Green Foreign Minister Baerbock (the one with the “feminist foreign policy”) remained surprisingly lenient.

Only the turning point in the Middle East with the Iran-supported Hamas-Attack on Israel brought about the turning point. The geostrategic shift coincided with the coalition’s realization that it had to take tougher action against the activities of Islamists in Germany in order to avoid a complete failure in asylum policy on the one hand and to counteract the rise of the AfD on the other.

Islamists in Germany: Ban on “Muslim Interactive” necessary

The traffic light coalition decided to act late. Further bans, such as on the group “Muslim Interaktiv” or “Generation Islam”, which is also feared among German Muslims, must follow so that the country does not become a staging area for democracy-haters who only seem to base their faith on it. After the long hesitation of politicians in Germany, the Islamist scene is strong and powerful, experts warn. (George Anastasiadis)