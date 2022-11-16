Natalia Lafourcade has sunk into the bitterness of suffering, like in the salty waters of the sea, to come out of it stronger, alive, flourishing. That is what the Mexican artist wants to convey in her new album, Of all the flowers made under the production of Adam Jodorowsky. The interpreter offers her feelings like an open flower in twelve songs that are an internal journey, made as a balm to heal not only the love that leaves, but also loss, loneliness, melancholy and emptiness, but that are also a party that celebrates life. This is her first production with her own songs since 2015, when the album to the root it was overwhelmingly successful and critically acclaimed. If on that album Lafourcade wanted to shout to the world with intensity, desperately, the pain of a loss of love (“you will lose yourself in my memories for having made me cry”, he sang), in this new work the misfortune of love that ends is accepted like a learning process, painful but necessary, the fertilizer for something new to emerge. “May all pain turn to dust / and be burned by fire / and new flowers come”, sings Lafourcade in Mary the healer.

This new work shows that Natalia Lafourcade is one of the best interpreters that Mexico has now. After successfully exploring the musical legacy of her country, Latin American folklore, her own roots on previous albums, Lafourcade wanted to produce an album with her own songs. Wrapped in her own feelings, she gave herself to the writer of the songs in her refuge in Veracruz, but the album was recorded in twelve intense days in a Texas studio, on analog tape and without prior rehearsals. “The record was created in a climate of absolute intimacy and concentration,” she says. It is a very remarkable work, where nostalgic music, soft chords, are mixed with Afro-Cuban sounds. In fact, in sing the sandLafourcade has the guitar company of American Marc Ribot, a great admirer and promoter of traditional Cuban music.

The explosion of emotions tattooed on the songs on the album begins with a declaration of intent. In I came alone Natalia Lafourcade assures that she clings to life, that she knows that it is thankless and ephemeral, with its pains and anguish, with its losses and truncated dreams, with its inevitable path to death, but also with its pleasures and joys. “I came to this world alone. I’m going to die alone, ”she sings. She has described this song “like a pact” with herself after realizing, painfully, due to the death of a nephew, that “life is a thread that can break at any moment”. By making it clear that she is willing to live fully, she Lafourcade then offers a sensitive and beautiful journey through her feelings. The first songs on the album talk about heartbreak, they are that catharsis that she needs to say goodbye. Days go by is a powerful example of that. It is the story of love that must let go, even if there are still feelings. It’s a difficult decision for her, the “breakup of a relationship that was wonderful at the time for her, but then turned stormy,” he explains of the song. She admits the pain that this detachment causes her (“And tell me how I can breathe in this world so empty that remains in me”) and in another song, take me windthe need to hide, to run aimlessly, to get to a place where he can forget to wash his wounds (“wind, take me where the mist cannot find me. Where the birds sing and the water saves me”).

Broken as she was by the end of that stormy relationship, Natalia Lafourcade decides to put the pieces together herself to heal. Like the animal that licks its own wounds, he sought refuge on the beaches of Veracruz, where he was born and also spent the days of confinement due to the pandemic, he immersed himself in that world of salt, the smell of mango and guava, son jarocho and intimacy. , to prepare the concoction of recovery and let go of the past. The second part of her album is the path of that healing. The right place It is a tribute to Veracruz, a thank you to that land that taught him, explains Lafourcade, “the moment in which I was able to see from a distance, with clarity and gratitude, the essence of my personal processes.” For her, Veracruz, with the glassy breaking of the waves on the beach, the erotic caresses of the palm trees, the placid murmur of the tropical breeze is “a necessary silence” to “listen to the heart speak the truth.” Once the pain has been burned, the broken woman gives way to the renewed one, ready to love again, to surrender to new passions. The record becomes playful, happy, it invites the listener to move their shoulders. Because now love doesn’t hurt, but is something that should be enjoyed like a good dancer, regardless of who you fall in love with, gender or race. Thus, she assures my way of wanting: “In my way of loving there is no makeup / in my way of loving there are no filters or mistakes / it is something simple, but deep / sincere love that in this world I no longer care if it is understood.” And later, when the song takes on more movement, Lafourcade winks at a very current discussion: “I don’t care if you’re a man or if you’re a woman / I see you as a being of light from head to toe.”

The last part, the most moving of the album, is a conversation between the artist and death. “I thank death / for teaching me to live / for teaching me to go out / to decipher my luck well”, recites Lafourcade at the beginning of Death. The artist accepts that dying is part of living, that at some point everything ends. But she does not accept it as a regret, but as something necessary that makes you understand that you have to enjoy life: “Having looked at death / is that today I walk life with faith and a burning soul.” Because the album reflects another difficult moment for Lafourcade: the death of her nephew, Nicolás, to whom she dedicates the song that closes the album, Good luck to you, Nicholas.. He remembers a lullaby, in which she lulls to a child telling him not to be afraid of going on a journey of no return. She herself wants that trip to be like a party that celebrates life, with the memories that remain and her laughter. “Let the wind take away our tears and pain”, she sings, “may we find you in the stars, please”, asks the artist when she says goodbye to him. It is a beautiful goodbye, a closing that she touches, but far from being sad it leaves a feeling of placidity, the satisfaction of having listened to a dozen songs that, like a beautiful bouquet of varied flowers, comforts, cheers and consoles.

