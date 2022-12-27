The ‘blooper’ of 2022 in football came days after the end of the year: see it here

The Southeast Asian Cup (AFF Cup) is being played these days, and the match between Indonesia and Brunei left a ‘blooper’ that has gone around the world, despite the exotic and little-publicized nature of the tournament.

Not in vain, with hours of having been given, it is already cataloged as the ‘blooper’ of 2022.

The ‘blooper’ of 2022

Indonesia thrashed Brunei 7-0, but the rout could have had one more score, had it not been for Hansamu Yama’s blunder.

The Indonesian footballer missed an incredible goal at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium, when the score was just 2-0.

With the unprotected goal, and almost under the arc, Yama missed and sent the ball wide, when he barely had to touch her to celebrate.

The video has gone viral.

“The blooper of 2022”, they comment on networks.

*With information from Futbolred

