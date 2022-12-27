Tuesday, December 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The ‘blooper’ of 2022 in football came days after the end of the year: see it here

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
0


close

blooper in indonesia

Blooper in Asia.

Photo:

Screenshots

Blooper in Asia.

The game was 7-0 and it didn’t seem like there was going to be any other news. Until the unthinkable happened.

The Southeast Asian Cup (AFF Cup) is being played these days, and the match between Indonesia and Brunei left a ‘blooper’ that has gone around the world, despite the exotic and little-publicized nature of the tournament.

Not in vain, with hours of having been given, it is already cataloged as the ‘blooper’ of 2022.

The ‘blooper’ of 2022

Indonesia thrashed Brunei 7-0, but the rout could have had one more score, had it not been for Hansamu Yama’s blunder.

The Indonesian footballer missed an incredible goal at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium, when the score was just 2-0.

With the unprotected goal, and almost under the arc, Yama missed and sent the ball wide, when he barely had to touch her to celebrate.

The video has gone viral.

“The blooper of 2022”, they comment on networks.

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

See also  What is the possible departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax?

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#blooper #football #days #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

James Cameron responds to criticism of racism about his movie Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result