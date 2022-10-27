“It was one of the most horrific crime scenes in American history.”, says Dr. Eric Hickey, a criminal psychologist, when he recalls how they were found in the vicinity of Chicago corpses in a state of decomposition 33 young They were buried in the basement of John Wayne Gacyone of the worst serial killers American.

(Read here: The true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, fearsome serial killer, cannibal and necrophiliac)

Although nearly half a century has passed since then, today Gacy’s case continues to be studied by criminalistics experts and portrayed in documentaries due to the macabre events that surrounded this assassin. In fact, just a year ago another victim was identified who was unknown until then.

(See also: Peter Tobin: The fearsome serial killer died while serving a life sentence)

At the beginning of the 1970s, no one imagined that Gacy, a nice guy in his 30s who he dressed up as a clown to entertain charity events in hospitals and shelters in the state of Illinoishe would end up burying in his house some thirty young men between the ages of 14 and 21 after raping and murdering them.

See also Suspect in stabbing writer Salman Rushdie pleads not guilty He was very popular and loved. Just no one suspected him

The events occurred between 1972 and 1978, when the disappearances began to concern the community in the suburbs of Chicago.

During that time, Pogo the clown As they called him at the parties and piñatas he attended, he showed himself to be a cheerful individual, with a packed agenda of social activities in his neighborhood.

During the day, he organized and participated in charity events, and even went to activities of the Democratic Party. On one occasion, she even took a photo with Rosalynn Carter, who was the first lady of the United States (1977-1981).

But at night, Gacy deceived children and young people to take them to his house and then abuse, torture and kill them, as a newspaper chronicle recalls. New York Times of the time.

John Wayne Gacy, known as the ‘Killer Clown’.

The truth is that during those six years that the crimes occurred, no one suspected the friendly clown. “He was very popular and loved. Just no one suspected himMichael Albrecht, an agent who pursued and arrested him years later, said at the time. In fact, it was his affable image of him and his presence at charity events that later caused so much terror when his true identity was discovered.

See also Power cuts affect thousands in Argentina during heat wave He somehow represents the idea of ​​the internal enemy; the perfect psycho

“He somehow represents the idea of ​​the internal enemy; the perfect psycho Gacy was the best neighbor, the one who helped the children, offered barbecues and was even part of a political party. But he was also the one who had the bodies of 30 boys under his house. That contradiction makes his case very powerful.”, explains the anthropologist and writer Esteban Cruz.

What are the reasons for doing so? researchers in USA Hundreds of studies have been devoted to deciphering his mind. Some attribute it to a family system that was friendly from the outside, but in private it was a hostile and violent environment.

As her sister recalls in a documentary broadcast on History, Gacy’s father beat him and abused him when he came home drunk. And it is presumed that when he was a child, someone close to the family sexually abused him, an episode that was never reported.

By 1964, Gacy was married to a woman, but separated soon after when his wife learned that he had been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor. And even though he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, he was paroled in 1970.

John Wayne Gacy with Rossalyn Carter. Photo: Leaked by the White House at the time.

However, just two years later he began the crimes that unleashed his madness and led him to commit thirty murders. In late 1978, the police finally raided Gacy’s home and dug up body after body from the basement, 27 bodies that had been eaten by the maggots. Two others were found in other places in the house and four more were lying in the river. Des Plaines.

In 1980, he was sentenced to death and spent 14 years on death row. There he painted and decorated pictures with images of clowns. According to chronicles of the time, Gacy said that the clowns were his alter ego. Finally, in 1994 this serial killer was executed by lethal injection.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

In other news