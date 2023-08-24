The Russian Civil Aviation Authority said that the leader of the Wagner Group, and one of its founders, Dmitry Utkin, was on board the plane with Yevgeny Prigozhin that crashed north of Moscow.
Who is Otkin?
- Utkin, a former Russian soldier with a Nazi tattoo, is described as Prigozhin’s right-hand man and played a key role in founding the Wagner Group.
- It is said that his nom de guerre was “Wagner”, because of his love for the German composer Richard Wagner, one of Adolf Hitler’s favorite composers.
- According to Sky News, word has it that the Wagner Military Group is named after Utkin’s nom de guerre, “Wagner”.
- Previously, Utkin was a lieutenant colonel in the GRU military intelligence service and was twice sent to Chechnya.
- The 53-year-old has also been accused of involvement in several war crimes.
