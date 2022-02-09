Through a mixture of survival-horror and action, the title invites us to explore, loot and survive.

There are films located within the horror genre that have gone down in history as true icons of the seventh art. Delimiting the look a little more, the bloodiest cinema has been carried out, in part, by the productions of Evil Dead (Infernal Possession in Spain). From Saber Interactive they have found true potential in this franchise, and that is why, although their video game has suffered a recent delay, it is approaching all the fans of fear.

Evil Dead: The Game will have a Deluxe Edition and a couple of Collector’s EditionsThe game intends to launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC, although this latest version has given us a novelty. As anticipated Gaming Boltthe computer edition will be exclusive to epic games, although it has not been specified if the game will make the jump to other PC platforms in the future. On this, we will be waiting for those responsible to provide more information in this regard.

However, the news related to Evil Dead: The Game does not end here, as its authors have also revealed the editions that we can reserve right now. On the one hand, we have a Standard Edition with the base game that can be purchased from €31.99while the deluxe edition slightly increases its price and reaches the €47.99 with the possibility of getting the Season Pass 1, as well as access to 4 DLC that will be released in the future. From Saber Interactive they do not forget a couple of versions for collectors that include skins, an art book, the vinyl soundtrack and even a Necronomicon, among other things.

The different trailers for Evil Dead: The Game have shown us that it intends to be a truly bloody game, although we will have to wait until the may 13th to check out this terrifying skin in multiplayer or solo. Saber Interactive is putting all the meat on the grill to launch its game definitively, something about which we have spoken with the creative director of the studio, Tim Willitswhile we knew the opinions of this legendary figure around the industry.

More about: Evil Dead: The Game, Epic Games and Exclusives.