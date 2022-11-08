Agnelli-Elkann saga at the decisive stage: Margherita’s hope

The legal matter that has been involving the family for twenty years now Agnelli-Elkann it has come to a point decisive. The process he sees has reopened Margherita pizzadaughter of Gianni Agnelli accuse her three children: John, Lapo and Ginevra for an alleged fictitious contract got her to sign in 2003, in which she renounced the future inheritance family, cashing “only” a check of 1.2 bln. In the dispute over the Agnelli inheritance – reads the Corriere della Sera – a fundamental verification is underway. Italy or Switzerland? It looks like a goat wool issue, but it is instead crucial and should be read in parallel with Margherita’s legal maneuver aimed at proving that the mother Marella did not have the residence habitual in Swiss. That is where his succession is rooted, including the wills in favor of the Elkann nephews. Self Turin decides to strip the case in favor of Geneva, the inheritance game could close definitely.

The dispute in progress – continues the Corriere – began in February 2020 when Margherita Agnelli he called his three children into question Elkann (John, Lapo and Ginevra) considering the succession illegitimate, to their advantage, before his father, the lawyer Gianni Agnelli died in 2003 and then of his mother, Marella Caracciolowho disappeared in 2019. Now, two and a half years after the kick-off, the matter is suspended because the lawyers of the Elkann brothers they raised a preliminary questionthat is the competence of Turin to judge.

