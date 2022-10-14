At the beginning of the 1990s, one of the licenses in the fighting genre emerged whose emblem has been the violence extreme and photorealism initially, to later become a benchmark in the entertainment industry along with street-fighter.

It all started when Ed Boon Y John Tobias they were determined to develop a science fiction video game starring the fashionable actor at the time, Jean-Claude Van Damme. The efforts were null and finally they opted for a title of confrontations where Johnny Cage would evoke the famous histrion.

In its initial versions, the project responded to the name of Dragon Attackin honor of the band’s song What inwhich gave rise to the creation of the legendary dragon logo that we know today and that was also present in the form of a statue on the sides of the character Shan Tsung.

The first Mortal Kombat It had a limited budget, but that did not prevent its amazing realism in the frames and the sadism of its fighters from becoming a resounding success in arcades around the planet during 1992.

Mortal Kombat was also a pioneer with the marketing campaign called “Deadly Monday”alluding to September 13, 1993, when the conversion for home consoles was released Sega-Genesis, Super nintendo and the laptops game boy Y Game Gear In the United States of America.

The creation of Tobias and Boon was censored in the version of SNESincreasing the mythical “console wars” in the neighboring country to the north since the production of Sega Genesis did not have any cuts and was used by the company that created Sonic the Hedgehog to position the idea that adults played there.

The fatalities and violence associated with Mortal Kombat generated all kinds of debates and controversies, serving as an engine to speed up the creation of a formal body dedicated to awarding video game classifications, which today is known as ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board).

The much-cited saga has gone beyond fighting games and has had three spin off What are they: Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero (1997), Mortal Kombat: Special Forces (2000) and Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks (2005), as well as movies in the world of cinema, letters, books, novels, and music, to name a few.

To date, the franchise Mortal Kombat It has sold around 80 million units, the latest installment being the one that has had the best response at a commercial level and although a compilation was not announced to celebrate its three decades of existence, it is an intellectual property that is more alive than ever.

***Do you want more? Don’t forget to check here (https://atomix.vg/mortal-kombat-un-legado-de-violencia-y-curiosidades/) the column where the most representative curiosities of Mortal Kombat***

Twitter | Instagram | Twitter: @iamjosecelorio