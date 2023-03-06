The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said that two soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire after the Azerbaijani forces stopped a convoy they suspected of transporting weapons from the main town in the region to remote areas, adding that the convoy used an unauthorized route.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia said that three officials of the Ministry of Interior in Karabakh were killed, adding that the convoy was carrying documents and a service pistol, describing Azerbaijan’s allegations regarding the transfer of weapons as “ridiculous”.

Nagorno-Karabakh has long been internationally recognized as part of the territory of Azerbaijan, despite the fact that the majority of its population is Armenian.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan several times as part of efforts to resolve the conflict, but the repeated violence has damaged peace efforts.

After a first war in the 1990s, Armenia and Azerbaijan confronted in the fall of 2020 to control this mountainous region, which split from Azerbaijan with the support of Yerevan.

The last war resulted in the death of about 6,500 people and ended with a truce brokered by Russia.

As part of the armistice agreement, Armenia ceded large swathes of the territory it controlled, and Russia deployed a peacekeeping force of around 2,000 military personnel tasked with monitoring observance of the armistice.