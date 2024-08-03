In 2014, the investigation into the disappearance of a man in a Michigan town ended up unraveling a chilling situation. An American couple had a pact that forced them to kill their supposed lovers.

Local police began investigating Christopher Regan’s disappearance. At that time, they discovered that The man was having an affair with his co-worker Kelly Cochran and began to suspect that her husband, Jason, might be responsible.

When they went to investigate the house They found a number of chilling clues such as blood splatters on the ceiling and a diary written by Jason in which he seemed to allude to a crime.

The investigation continued but then one of the Cochran couple’s neighbors reported that They had left the city at night.

The officers then discovered that The couple had fled to their hometown of Hobart, Indiana, where they met and grew up together as neighbors.

Despite all the suspicions, the Cochrans managed to evade the authorities and conceal his crime for almost two years.

But Michigan police did not close the Reagan case and paid special attention to a body of water near the Cochran home where divers found a barrel and a cement block tied together to hold them in place. Although they were sure it was related to the case, they could not prove anything.

Meanwhile, the couple lived quietly in Indiana until Kelly called 911 for an ambulance because her husband was not breathing. Despite assistance, Jason was pronounced dead at the hospital.

When the autopsy process was carried out, They discovered that there was a notice because the couple was wanted for a crime in Michigan and, most shockingly, that Jason had died of asphyxiation.

Incredibly, one of the investigators decided to set a strange trap for Kelly. She usually went to a park and sat next to a particular tree. The detective carved “Chris is here” into the tree, intending to scare her into confessing. His plan worked; when the woman saw the inscription, she ran away and that night she called the police.

Initially Kelly claimed that Jason had shot Christopher Reagan and that she was a victim He had even forced her to remove the bullet from the skull and dismember the body.

But the police did not believe in her innocence and, when the woman realized, decided to flee to Kentucky. Where she was located and arrested.

So they were finally able to begin to piece together the events bit by bit. Kelly assured them that During her wedding night she had made a pact with her husband that if either of them cheated on the other, The unfaithful spouse would have to kill his lover or be killed.

That’s why when Kelly invited Chris Reagan to her house, He knew that Jason’s intention was to kill him.

Although Kelly’s lawyers attempted to argue that Jason had acted alone out of jealousy and that the woman was a victim of violence in her marriage, the prosecution challenged the abuse allegations and ultimately A jury found her guilty on all counts.

It was later learned that She had also murdered her husband by suffocating him with a pillow. after having administered a lethal dose of heroin.

Kelly Cochran was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Photo:Michigan Department of Corrections

What they did with the body of the murdered man in Michigan sent shivers down my spine

The story of a marriage pact that led to the death of a man, It was still surprising to investigators when they learned what probably happened to Chris Reagan’s body.

The Cochrans’ neighbors said that Shortly after Reagan disappeared, the couple was heard using power tools in the middle of the night and then they were invited to a barbecue where they served a lot of meat

It should be noted that the above is just a theory and the police have not confirmed anything regarding it, but Neighbors are convinced that the body was cooked. Although Kelly has claimed that they actually buried the remains in the woods.

It must also be said that Kelly’s relatives have said there are more victims of marriage, but so far nothing has been confirmed.