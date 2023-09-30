How Fedez is now and what has emerged about his new hospitalization, he himself explained what happened

After hours of anguish and anxiety from fans of Fedez, it was the rapper himself who broke the silence yesterday evening, Friday 29 September, and explained what happened. From what has emerged he is now still hospitalized, but he explained that the doctors saved his life.

It all started 2 days ago. When the wife Chiara Ferragni, who was in France for Paris Fashion Week, has alarmed his followers by posting a very strange story.

She had her friend’s hand Chiara Biasi and explained that he had to leave that event early because of an emergencywithout, however, giving any explanations about it.

A few hours later word started circulating about the new one recovery of Fedez, who in the end wanted to confirm it himself. The man is now hospitalized Do well brothers of Milan, where doctors saved him.

It all started two nights earlier, when he started having problems red liquid leaks in the area where he already underwent a delicate operation last year. Hence the timely hospitalization and the transfusions urgent.

Unfortunately I am currently hospitalized due to two ulcers which have caused internal bleeding. Thanks to two transfusions I am now much better.

Fedez’s hospitalization and his conditions

With these words, the rapper explained what his are in his message on social media conditions and above all he cared about it to thank all those who are sending him messages of closeness and affection.

For the moment it is not yet clear how long he will still have to be hospitalized, but for now it shouldn’t be nothing serious. These ulcers should not be linked to the terrible illness he suffered in March last year diagnosed.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

The rapper himself wanted it in the months in which he received the diagnosis and then an operation tell on social media what he was experiencing. We hope that you will be able to return home very soon.