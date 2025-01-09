arrives the Blood Donor Marathon to Catalonia and, like every year, Barcelona joins what is considered the largest donation festival. The new edition, under the motto ‘Som el que fem’, It starts this Thursday and will last until January 18 to boost reserves, which during the Christmas holidays drop by 20%.

The Banc de Sang has set itself the objective of achieving the 10,000 donations -last year they reached 9,500- among the main Catalan hospitals and special campaigns organized in 104 municipalities in Catalonia.

These are the points to donate blood in Barcelona

In the Catalan capital, there are three fixed donation points in the Hospital Clínic, in the Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau and in the Vall d’Hebron. In addition, other temporary and mobile units will be enabled. In total, the Catalan capital will have nine spaces.

This Thursday the Fabra i Coats Creativity Factory and the Glòries shopping center. On Saturday, donors will be able to come to the cultural center of El Born. Citizens will also be able to enjoy cultural and festive activities in this space, as well as in the Palau de la Música and the Cotxeres de Sants.

Next Tuesday there will be a point in the shopping center Diagonal Mar and another at the Escola Maristes Sants-Les Corts. On Wednesday the Palau de la Música; Thursday the civic center Cotxeres de Sants and, finally, on Friday the Creu Roja Barcelona and CESUR Professional Training.

Barcelona lights up red

As a novelty, this Saturday many emblematic buildings of the city of Barcelona will light up red to raise awareness among citizens of the importance of donating blood. The Palau de la Generalitat, the Barcelona City Council, the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya, the Tibidabo, the Torre Glòries or the University of Barcelona will be some of them.

The mayor, Jaume Collbonimade this Thursday a call to citizens, especially young people, to participate during the presentation of the campaign that was held in the town hall. Likewise, he asked “not to stop” with this act of “generosity”, which can save a life in just ten minutes.

It is estimated that more than 70,000 people admitted to Catalan hospitals will need blood, plasma or platelet transfusions. To achieve this, he has indicated that it will be key to achieve 240,000 donations in 2025.