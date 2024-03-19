An American travel blogger has come under severe criticism online for going on a tour of the Mumbai slums. She talked about this in her TikTok-account with the nickname @tarkatims.

24-year-old Tara Katims posted a video about how to have the best time in this Indian city. According to the traveler, what she liked most was a two-hour tour of the slums of Dharavi, which was organized for her by a man from poor quarters.

“The tour will introduce you to the various industries in the slums, you will see daily life there, and you will also learn about non-governmental organizations that help local residents,” the blogger shared.

Social network users condemned Katims for advertising such tours. “Poverty is not tourism, it is not for fun,” “Taking a tour of a slum will not help its residents get rid of this stigma,” they wrote.

Another traveler from Russia said that India struck him with an abundance of garbage and dirt. He noted that ordinary Indians live in “prodigious poverty.”