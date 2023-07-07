Blogger Ellie @paunchypeach washed her hair with baking soda for two months, her hair gained shine

Beauty blogger Ellie (surname not disclosed), better known on social networks by the nickname @paunchypeach, spoke about an unusual way of washing her hair. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

The girl decided to use baking soda in her care. For two months, the influencer with almost 150 thousand subscribers washed her hair with the product mentioned, and used apple cider vinegar as a conditioner. “I’m not going to lie, those first five or six weeks were tough. I myself hate the smell of vinegar, but after drying my hair, it disappears, ”she said.

Ellie was surprised by the result. According to her, the strands began to look much better than before – they gained a healthy shine and density. The audience, in turn, disagreed about this method of washing the head. “I want to try it, but I’m afraid it will affect the coloring”, “I think that I smell vinegar when I sweat”, “I started washing my hair with vinegar, and they also stank, but over time they became softer to the touch”, – they spoke out.

