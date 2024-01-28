A Russian travel blogger visited New Zealand and named three reasons why, from what point of view, it is better to live there than in the Russian Federation. He shared his opinion on his personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

“New Zealand is famous for its spectacular nature. Here you will find mountains, lakes, forests and beaches everywhere, creating incomparable landscapes. This is a place where you can enjoy picturesque views and clean air every day,” the traveler described this country with these phrases.

He explained that Russia is also rich in natural beauty, but in New Zealand it is more accessible. In addition, according to the author of the publication, everywhere you can find landscaped areas, free toilets, parking, as well as tables and chairs for having a picnic in nature. In addition, there is virtually no garbage in New Zealand, the blogger added.

The second advantage of living there, which the Russian drew attention to, is the reverent attitude of the locals towards the environment. He said that the country has environmentally friendly factories and waste sorting.

“Here you won’t find landfills like ours, where garbage heaps are rolled out, but garbage still scatters throughout the territory and interferes with the lives of ordinary citizens,” the blogger wrote.

Thirdly, the traveler noted that New Zealanders have found a golden balance between work and leisure. “In Russia, only a small percentage of people lead an active lifestyle. Mostly everyone is focused on work and raising children. And in New Zealand it is common to mix these life factors together. If you raise children, then during sports in the forest,” the author shared.

