Blogger “Zena” visited Australia and envied the life of local pensioners

Travel blogger and traveler Marina Ershova visited Australia and compared the lives of local and Russian pensioners. She announced this on her personal blog on the platform. “Zen”.

The girl said that during a trip to Australia, she stayed with an elderly man in the city of Brisbane. “Grandpa Barry has settled into his apartment, where he invites guests from all over the world,” she explained. “A Frenchman, three Americans, two Germans and us Russians are already living with him.”

The author of the publication said that the man receives a large pension by the standards of Russia – about 100 thousand rubles a month. “In addition, he has many benefits and they help him with food,” she envied. — <…> Barry himself often visits the store to buy all sorts of things for his guests. He buys groceries, he cooks and feeds guests absolutely free.”

