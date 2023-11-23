The Sun: For quick cleaning you need to use a timer and a laundry basket

Tiktoker Rosa Picosa (@rosapicosa) suggested how to clean just an hour before the sudden arrival of guests. To the blogger’s video, in which she pointed out a way to quickly put things in order, noticed edition of The Sun.

Picoza calls his method crisis. According to her, you need to use a timer set for 15 minutes so that you spend no more than that time on each room. The first thing the girl did was clean the living room, where she would receive friends. To do this, she collected all the extra toys and clothes in a laundry basket, and all the things to be thrown away and leftover food in a garbage bag. Then, when the timer went off, the blogger did the same with the second room.

At the same time, she recommended not to be distracted by corners that guests will not see, and also not to do laundry. “Stick to the timer so as not to be distracted by anything extraneous and not important at the moment,” the girl noted.

Having finished with the rooms, the blogger went to the bathroom, where she wiped down all the surfaces, and to the kitchen, where she washed the sink and emptied the dishwasher. She called the kitchen, restroom and living room the most important rooms for putting things in order before the sudden arrival of guests – the remaining rooms can wait for scheduled cleaning.

