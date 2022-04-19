The Sun: blogger Sheila Perez got a filler injection and stayed with purple lips

Blogger Sheila Flores Perez injected with a small dose of filler and was left with swollen purple lips. The editors became interested in the corresponding video on TikTok The Sun.

A user with the nickname sheylaflorespty had her lips enlarged by a beautician with one milliliter of hyaluronic acid. After the procedure, the girl noticed swelling, which increased rapidly. In addition, the skin of her lips took on a purple hue due to bruising.

The author of the publication showed her face in the video and said that the inflammation did not go away for several weeks. “In the early days, I was seriously worried. I even wanted to go to the emergency room,” admits Perez.

Related materials:

The video went viral and received over 966,000 views. Netizens began commenting on what they saw. “Looks intimidating!”, “Apparently, you have chosen an unprofessional cosmetologist. Edema is usually there, but not so big”, “This is not normal”, “Don’t worry, everything will pass,” the users wrote.

The blogger emphasized that her skin is extremely sensitive to drugs and, based on her experience, urged subscribers not to use blood thinners, as well as caffeine and tobacco products 72 hours before the procedure.

Earlier in April, blogger Taylor-Joy disobeyed a beautician and drank alcohol immediately after lip augmentation. It is known that the use of alcohol after the intervention threatens with edema. So, the girl’s lips were very swollen and she got painful sensations. Subscribers were outraged by the negligence of the author of the video.