Blogger Hanna complained about the behavior of a man who looked at her unshaven legs

Body positivity activist Hanna (surname unknown) complained about the reaction of a bus passenger to her unshaven legs. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok.

So, a user with the nickname sun444flower refused hair removal and regularly demonstrates vegetation on her body in her blog. In the mentioned video, she spoke about a trip on a city bus and was outraged by the behavior of one of the passengers. The girl claims that the elderly man did not stop looking at her legs during the entire journey.

She considered the stranger’s behavior indecent. In addition, the blogger asked him to stop looking at her. “He replied that he looked at the road signs that he met on the way, but this is a lie! These horrible people think that they have the right to stare at you and thereby cause discomfort, ”she summed up.

In July, a resident of North Carolina, USA, Jada Travis refused to shave her armpits and called the pros of body hair. The blogger admitted that she had ceased to suffer from constant itching, rough bristles and skin irritation. However, the user complained that she faced criticism from others.