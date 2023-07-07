Blogger Misha in a two-piece swimsuit showed thick dark hair in the armpits

Blogger Misha (surname unknown) showed an unshaven body in a revealing outfit and caused controversy on the network. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTokwhich has 230.3 thousand subscribers.

The influencer with the nickname girl_ontheroad regularly publishes videos showing vegetation all over her body. “Body hair is natural and there is nothing obscene about it. Women just have to accept themselves,” she explains.

So, the user appeared in a bright two-piece swimsuit, consisting of a bra with strings and low-cut panties. At the same time, the posted frames show that there are thick dark hair in the armpits, legs and pubis of the heroine of the publication.

Netizens ambiguously assessed the appearance and act of the blogger, as they wrote in the comments under the post. “I agree with you, because we are really born with body hair”, “I completely agree! Body hair looks beautiful and natural, ”one supported. “Why am I seeing this?”, “I just vomited”, “Perhaps after what I see, I will delete TikTok,” others were indignant.

In April, a blogger with a hairy back responded to haters who criticized her appearance. On the posted frames, the author of the video showed thick hair on her arms and back in the lumbar region. At the same time, she noted that some users advise her to shave and call her unfeminine.