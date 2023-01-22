Blogger solesndsouls showed a muscular body and responded to the criticism of the haters

The fitness blogger showed her inflated body and ran into a hate on the net. She published the corresponding video in her TikTok-account.

The user with the nickname solesndsouls regularly publishes videos demonstrating the process of her training. At the same time, according to her, men speak impartially about her muscular body. “It’s funny, you look and move like a man,” she ironically parodied one of the statements addressed to her. “You would look like that too if you didn’t look like a sixth grader,” the influencer replied to the commentator’s criticism.

The video of the netizen went viral and gained tens of thousands of likes. Subscribers supported the girl in the comments under the post. “Yes, you are just a legend”, “Do not listen to anyone, you look cool!”, “This is how I would like to look after training in the gym,” they wrote.

Previously, a personal trainer showed the best exercises for rounded buttocks. The expert said that during each session she does two types of squats, one isolation movement, such as a leg extension, and two exercises that involve the hips.