TikTok blogger Michelle Janse buttoned up a button through her belt loop and shrunk her jeans

A resident of the USA has revealed an easy way to reduce wide-waisted jeans at home. The corresponding video appeared on the page of a user with the nickname @michel.c.janse in TikTok.

20-year-old Michelle Janse appeared before subscribers in blue straight-cut trousers, which turned out to be great for her in the belt. On the posted frames, the blogger first threaded a button into the nearest belt loop, and then buttoned her jeans in the usual way. “I have a non-standard body type with wide hips. This method saves me,” she said.

In the published video, it can be seen that as a result, the wardrobe item began to fit her in size. “This is advice for those who don’t want to alter a thing and spend extra money,” the American concluded in a post that went viral and gained 124,000 views.

Subscribers reacted ambiguously to Janse’s recommendation, as they wrote in the comments under the post. “And why didn’t I know about this before”, “Thanks for the advice!” – wrote one. “You can also use a belt”, “Honest question, is the belt out of fashion anymore?”, “Advice: just stop wearing high-waisted jeans,” criticized others.

In November, blogger Foinika Kay showed a way to fit jeans without sewing. The girl took off her jeans and drew an inverted triangle at each buttonhole with a pencil. Then she sewed several rows using a thick needle and white thread for this, and tightened them.