The blogger got the job after she said she allegedly missed a call from the company

A blogger with the nickname @vioticcc shared a video in which she revealed a life hack to get the desired job. On her video clippublished on TikTok a week ago, drew the attention of the publication Daily Dot on Monday, January 16th.

“I called the place where I want to work and said that I allegedly missed a call from their number about my resume,” the blogger called the way to get the desired job. The girl assured that this life hack helped her eventually get the job she wanted.

Her publication caused heated discussions and controversy in the network. According to one user, she once decided to use this life hack, but she was told that none of the company’s employees called her. Another commenter said that this method helped her get a job.

“How does this life hack even work, can’t someone from the company confirm whether they called you or not?” another user asked the author of the video. “In most cases, they just take your word for it and don’t even try to call someone to confirm your words,” the blogger answered her.

