Blogger Sonya (surname unknown) revealed a simple way to iron collars on clothes. She published the relevant information in her TikTok.

An influencer with the nickname x_sonyaaa1, whose blog has 94.1 thousand subscribers, said that the iron has a secret hole designed to remove creases on things in the mentioned area. So, she pulled a piece of fabric through a special slot and ironed the collars of a shirt and T-shirt, demonstrating the smooth products.

Netizens appreciated the user’s recommendation in the comments under the post. “I ironed for 45 years and didn’t know this!”, “And why didn’t anyone tell me about this,” “Now it seems to me that I don’t know anything in life,” they said ironically.

Earlier, the author of the blog “Motivation for Cleaning” Valeria Vinnikova revealed to Russians a cheap way to remove deodorant stains from white clothes. According to the expert, such stains can be removed from products using table salt: the product should be applied to a pre-moistened cloth.