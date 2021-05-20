Popular TikTok blogger @kokobeaute named the worst ways to have a first date in her opinion. She believes that the option to drink coffee or go for a walk is not suitable for dating. Users noticed her video Reddit, they considered her expectations too high and her demands illogical and ridiculed her.

At the beginning of the video, the girl stated that she did not consider coffee or a walk as an acceptable option for a date. “Firstly, I’m not a dog, I don’t need to walk. Secondly, I have a Nespresso machine and it works great, ”she explained.

The blogger also said that she was not going to drink alcohol on the first date and that the man would not be able to get her drunk. @Kokobeaute said dinner was the only one that worked for her. According to the girl, a man must definitely meet her and take her to a restaurant, where she will study him: he will check how he behaves at the table, what he orders, whether he knows how to use chopsticks correctly.

In the comments on Reddit, they laughed at the video of the girl. So, one of the users mocked that she didn’t want to go to a coffee shop, since she had a coffee machine, but was ready to go to a restaurant. “But … I have food at home!” – he wrote. “And I have forks. Have you ever seen forks? Much more convenient than sticks when eating a burger, ”another joked.

Some added that they considered her expectations too high. “This is why she still goes out on dates in her 40s,” said phukinblindian. “No amount of makeup can help hide that character,” added Benny Bennson.

Earlier, Briton Lizzie Johnson spoke about the worst date of her life. She went for a walk with a man she met on Tinder and his dog. As they walked along the river, the dog jumped into the river. The man did nothing, so Johnson had to save the animal and jump into the water.