Japanese YouTube blogger Ruibosu told how he lost 69 kilograms and surprised fans with his new appearance. LADbible drew attention to his reincarnation.

The blogger, whose real name was not specified, was obese and weighed 137 kilograms. He decided to get in shape and changed his lifestyle – went in for sports and gave up junk food. At first, being overweight prevented him from fully training, so he did simple exercises, for example, planks or jumps with simultaneous spreading of his arms and legs.

After a few months, the endurance improved and Ruibosu began to make training more difficult. Thanks to sports and nutrition, his body fat percentage dropped from 42.9 to 18.6. In just three months, he lost up to 108 kilograms, and in the next nine months he lost another 40 kilograms.

Then the blogger took up kickboxing, alternating martial arts with strength training. For 12 months, the man has achieved a toned muscular figure.

A video with his story posted on Youtube, has collected over two million views. Subscribers claim that the transformation has changed the blogger beyond recognition. His success inspired fans to lead healthier lives.

Earlier it was reported that a student from the New Zealand city of Workworth, who weighed 190 kilograms, lost half of his body weight in a year and a half. He went on a plant-based diet and started exercising six days a week.