A popular blogger found an unexpected way to visually lengthen her height and confused her subscribers. The relevant video and comments were noted in New York Post

Influencer Laura Medhiar, who has 1.8 million followers, shared a viral post on TikTok. In the posted footage, she glued a temporary tattoo in the form of a fake navel to her stomach. According to her, this is how Asian girls visually increase their height on camera.

“This is the weirdest thing I've ever done. It seems to me that I began to look not taller, but wider,” said the author of the publication. Medkhiar's opinion was also supported by the audience. “This belly button scares me,” “It looks like a hole in the body,” “It feels like it’s only getting worse,” they wrote.

