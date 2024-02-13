To prevent strawberries from spoiling, you need to subject them to simple processing, said blogger Danielle Brown. About a way to store berries in the refrigerator without mold told Mirror edition with a link to the blogger’s page on the social network TikTok.

Strawberries should be rinsed in white vinegar, no more than nine percent strength, to wash away any mold spores that may be on the berries, Brown says. It is necessary, according to her, to put a colander with berries in a large bowl with a mixture of eight mugs of water, one mug of vinegar and a teaspoon of soda. After rinsing, remove the colander and dry the berries before storing them.

Brown said her berries treated this way last for several weeks. “You can’t imagine how much dirt and even insects can be washed off the berries,” she admitted.

