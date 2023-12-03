A blogger from Yekaterinburg became a defendant in a fraud case involving 1.6 million rubles.

The Oktyabrsky District Court of Yekaterinburg chose a preventive measure for blogger Ekaterina Ulanova, accused of major fraud – clients complained that they did not receive goods ordered from her, despite full payment. This is reported by E1.ru.

The investigator asked for the arrest of the person involved in the case, but the court decided to leave her free with a ban on leaving the house at night and communicating with the victims. The preventive measure was chosen until February 1, 2024. My husband was given a recognizance not to leave the place.

According to investigators, the couple stole money from citizens for a long time under the pretext of payment for the supply of household appliances, mobile phones and other goods. The investigation estimated the damage from the fraud at 1.6 million rubles. The exact number of those deceived by the blogger is now being established.

Ulanova denies accusations of fraud. She claims that most customers received the goods or a full refund.

Buyers filed a complaint against the blogger with law enforcement agencies. One of the victims said that she paid 35 thousand rubles for a vacuum cleaner, but did not receive it even after a year.