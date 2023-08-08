Fashion blogger Amira Bessette from the UK called the details in the image outstanding in bad taste and caused controversy on the network. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

First of all, the user with the nickname @amira.bessette drew attention to long nails with a bright design, a large number of fillers and dry hair. In addition, Bessette noted the abundance of self-tanning and defiant makeup.

Many viewers agreed with the author of the video and shared their own assumptions about what other details in appearance give a person bad taste. “Tattoos”, “Tight clothes”, “Extreme eyelash extensions are also repulsive”, “Too noticeable designer brands on clothes,” they spoke.

At the same time, there were those subscribers who did not agree with Bessette’s statements. “Long nails can look expensive depending on the color and design”, “There’s nothing wrong with long nails as long as they’re neat and shaped”, “What do long nails do on this list?” they were outraged.

In June, Amira Bessette called three accessories popular with women bad taste. First of all, the expert noted the Love bracelet of the luxury brand Cartier. She said that many women wear this piece of jewelry several pieces on one arm. In her opinion, this is a sign that he is a cheap copy.