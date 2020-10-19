In Moscow, blogger Andrei Burim (Melstroy) severely beat the model Alena Efremova. The beating took place live: camera capturedas the young man grabbed the girl by the neck and hit her face several times on the table. Efremova complains that she received multiple head injuries.

“There is a bloody mess in my mouth … My limbs are shaking, my head is splitting at any turn / movement“, – said the victim.

The model did not understand why she became a victim of inadequacy, but she intends to get punishment for the offender.

“Melstroy beat me last night and publicly humiliated me in his stream … I want him to receive a punishment for this, and this will not happen to any person … What he wanted to achieve by beating me … No normal person who respects himself will be him audience. She is lost“, – Efremova is sure.



