Russian blogger Alexey Stolyarov, speaking about health and sports activities diet, posted on Youtube video with an experiment: for 3 days he ate solely immediate noodles. Within the video, he shared the outcomes of such a “eating regimen” and talked about modifications in determine and well being.

In accordance with Stolyarov, earlier than the beginning of the take a look at, he purchased greater than 30 packs of Doshirak. On the morning of the primary day of the experiment, measurements had been made: the blogger weighed 94.7 kilograms, the waist circumference was 93 centimeters, and the hip circumference was 108. The blogger estimated one serving of noodles at about 450 kilocalories. Through the experiment, he deliberate to eat 4 a day.

Associated supplies

On the finish of the primary day, Stolyarov famous that to date he likes to eat solely “Doshirak” and doesn’t expertise any disagreeable sensations. On the second day, the blogger observed that he started to really feel worse. “There may be some ache within the abdomen. Actually, at the moment I cannot eat till the top. In actuality, there may be just a few sort of blow within the physique, ”he mentioned to the digital camera.

On the morning of the third day, Stolyarov mentioned that “I do not really feel like consuming in any respect.” Slightly later, he defined that he felt higher after breakfast within the type of one other “Doshirak”. Within the night, the blogger admitted that he solely obtained worse and in consequence, he skipped one meal within the afternoon, and within the night ate two immediate noodles without delay.

On the finish of the experiment, measurements confirmed that the blogger’s waist circumference decreased by three centimeters (90), and the hip circumference by two centimeters (106). Stolyarov additionally misplaced 3.5 kilograms, to 91.2.

In January, American TV physician Mehmet Oz suggested to skip breakfast to take care of well being. He famous that this meal is by no means as needed as it’s generally believed. The specialist really useful ready for some time earlier than the individual turns into hungry.