American YouTube blogger David Jones assembled a Lamborghini Aventador from cardboard parts and sold it at auction for the price of a real car. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Jones designed the car from a miniature paper model he found on the Internet. The American scaled up the details 5.6 times and assembled a car 1.65 meters wide and 3.78 meters long. In total, Jones spent four weeks on work, 2.5 of which were spent on assembling the outer case, and another one and a half on the inner frame.

The blogger admitted that he hoped to get no more than $ 50 (3600 rubles) for his car. The man put Lamborghini up for auction, and 132 bids later, the car was sold to a buyer from New Zealand for 10.4 thousand dollars (760 thousand rubles).

Jones is going to donate the money received to the Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. “I was treated there for cancer when I was 14 years old. The best people work there who really took care of me. When I found out how much they wanted to buy my car for, I immediately decided that I would give all the money to this hospital, ”said the American.

Netizens admired Jones’ work. “This is the best I’ve ever seen in my life”, “You have golden hands!”, “Good job!”, “I’m impressed”, “Buddy, you are a genius!” – users wrote.

