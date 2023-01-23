In 2022, 278 were identified, +13% compared to 245 in 2021

On the one hand, the failure of Terra-Luna and the FTX platform, on the other the change of the consensus mechanism of Ethereum which allows 99% energy savings, the absolute record of the value transacted in stablecoins, and the strong growth of projects to the Web3. Despite the difficult year of crypto, which led to the so-called cryptowinter, they do not slow down the Blockchain projects of companies and PAs around the world. In 2022, 278 were identified, +13% compared to 245 in 2021.

In total, 2,033 initiatives were surveyed globally between 2016 and 2022, 1,046 of which projects already started (experiments or already in production). This is what emerges from the researchBlockchain and Distributed Ledger Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic*, presented a few days ago during the conference entitled “Blockchain & Web3: time to build. The picture that emerges from the Polytechnic study is a picture that cannot fail to be affected by the great turbulence recorded by the cryptocurrency market in this last year. But in some ways it shows a situation still of great ferment for the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector.

Blockchain for business projects are declining (67 initiatives in 2022, -43% compared to 2021), which however remain the majority of the total number of cases surveyed in 7 years at an international level (568, 54% of the total). Despite the difficulties of cryptocurrencies, Internet of Value applications on cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and CBDCs for the exchange of value are on the rise (100 initiatives in 2022), representing 28% of the total. While Decentralized web projects that are closest to the Web3 paradigm are growing strongly (with 111 cases in 2022, an increase of +98%), with decentralized applications (DApps) and many initiatives related to NFTs.

If instead we take a look at the Italian context, 2022 has seen a marked increase in corporate Blockchain projects. Investments reached 42 million euros, +50% compared to 2021. In 33% of cases they are related to the financial and insurance sector, in 23% related to retail and fashion, the main novelty of 2022. But the automotive and public administration sectors are also worth mentioning, respectively 10% and 7% of the market. The interest of Italians in cryptocurrencies and tokens is also increasing: more than 7 million have already purchased them and another 7 million declare they are interested in doing so in the future.

