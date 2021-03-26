The blockade of the Suez Canal, closed to traffic last Tuesday, when the freighter ran aground MV Ever Given cutting one of the main international routes to maritime traffic, keeps the automotive sector in check, since if this cut is prolonged over time could cause supply problems, both in car factories and suppliers, and in the importation of vehicles mainly from Japan and Korea.

The Suez Canal accounts for about 30% of container shipping, and the disruption of maritime traffic represents an estimated cost to the global economy of about $ 400 million an hour ($ 9.6 billion a day). Among the boats trapped as a result of the MV Ever Given running aground are two freighters transporting vehicles to Europe from Asia, the Morning Star and the Hoegh London. Although at the moment the main brands that import vehicles to Spain have not been affected. Of the goods that passed through the canal in 2019, the category of manufactured metal products reached 10,558 tons and machinery and components, 2,824, according to the authority that regulates maritime traffic in the area.

A prolonged cut of it could affect both the importation of vehicles as well as components and parts necessary for manufacturing in Spain, although for the moment the main manufacturers consulted remain prudent and hope that the situation will be solved in the coming days without causing a major incidence.

Neither since Spanish Association of Automotive Suppliers, SERNAUTO, have received information from any of their associates notifying the lack of components or parts that could affect their production, although they warn that the situation could change if the closure of the Suez Canal is prolonged in time, beyond two weeks.

In 2020, imported cars from Japan to Spain added a value of 1,038 million, corresponding to 7.2% of all imports to Europe, behind Germany and France. Vehicles imported from South Korea they added a value of 629 million, representing 4.4% of total imports to Europe. But for the moment, and waiting to see how the situation evolves, the main brands remain expectant.

So, since Hyundai Spain have confirmed to this newspaper that the next shipment of vehicles through the Canal, with about 6,000 cars, would have already crossed it in recent days, so no delay in deliveries is expected. The next ship is scheduled for mid-April, a date in which it is already expected that the problem of maritime traffic in the area has been solved.

A similar situation is the one they have detected since Kia, with a ship loaded with about 5,000 cars which is already on its way to Europe after having crossed the canal before the MV Ever Given ran aground. the next shipment is not expected for about 15 days.

Since signing Toyota They assure that the vehicles that arrive in Spain do not do so through the Suez Canal, and regarding the possible lack of supplies in the factories of the brand in Europe, for the moment no out of stock detected, but it will be necessary to be pending, as the days go by, since if the maritime traffic cut is prolonged in time it would be necessary to look for transport alternatives.

At the moment they also have no evidence of shipments of trapped vehicles from Suzuki not since Mitsubishi. This brand mainly imports vehicles from Japan and Thailand bound for the port of Barcelona.

Regarding how it can affect vehicle exports, only 1.1% of production of Spanish vehicles is destined for Asia, with a total of 26,497 units in 2019, according to the latest report from the employers’ association Anfac. In addition, the production of vehicles in Spain in the month of February of this year decreased by 17.3% compared to the same month of 2020, up to 217,065 units. The lower demand in the Spanish and European markets and the shortage of microchips, which has caused reductions or suppression of shifts in some factories, weigh down the data for the second month of the year. In the accumulated of the first two months, production fell by 13.4%, to 435,266 units.

Although sales outside the Spanish borders have fallen by 15.6%, to 182,921 units, in Asia it was detected this last month an increase in exports of 34%This improvement mainly comes from the growth experienced in Japan (119.5%). 7,369 vehicles were destined for this country in 2019, with a share of 0.3% of total exports.