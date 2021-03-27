Six years after Abdel Fatah Al Sisi embarked aboard the legendary El-Mahrousa to inaugurate a new section of the Suez Canal, this key step for world trade and the Egyptian economy has been blocked since Tuesday by the mega-ship Ever Given. The name of the royal yacht El-Mahrousa went down in history for being the first vessel to cross this pass between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean in 1869 and the Ever Given will do so for causing its first major traffic jam.

In these 152 years of difference, the canal remains for the most part the same one that the French diplomat Fernando de Lesseps devised, but the ships that cross it have acquired such dimensions that their passage is increasingly a more technical and complex operation.

Al Sisi tried to revive the opening ceremony of the 19th century in 2015 with a “pharaonic ceremony.” The president took off his suit and tie and dressed again as a military man to star in the role of Pasha Ismail; In place of the French empress Eugenia de Montijo, wife of Napoleon III, was the former president Françoise Hollande, and a fragment of the opera ‘Aida’ by Giuseppe Verdi was performed. an old dream of the Egyptians who in their day commissioned the Italian composer to provide an opening hymn, but before his refusal, they replaced it with the Egyptian March Op. 335 by Johann Strauss.

193.3

kilometers is the length of the Suez Canal at the moment

To the rhythm of Strauss began the history of this passage of union between seas and continents that had already been a longing since the time of the Egypt of the pharaohs. The current 193.3-kilometer canal was born as a Franco-Egyptian project and, over the years, its strategic and commercial value made it an object of desire of the great powers and its control was the spark that sparked the War of the Sinai in 1956. Egypt then sank several ships to take revenge on the United Kingdom, France and Israel and the crossing was closed for months. Upon its reopening, the nationalization led by Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser, for whom the channel was synonymous with “national pride”, had been completed.

War of the six days. Ariel Sharon and Moshe Dayan. / Reuters

Eleven years later it was closed again due to the Six Day War, which pitted Israel against Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Iraq, and was not reopened to international traffic until 1975. For eight years ships could not use this shortcut between Asia and Europe that allows them to save more than a week of travel, which is what it means to border the African continent through the Cape of Good Hope.

97 boats per day



What Al Sisi inaugurated in 2015 was not a new Canal, but a series of improvements so that the old one could adapt to the new times and to the new ships. This improvement consists of a 35-kilometer navigable section in the area near the Mediterranean, dug in parallel to the old canal, and the extension of the existing pipeline in a 37-kilometer section. The goal they set for themselves then was to double in less than ten years the number of ships that transit this route -from 49 daily to 97- and triple the income received by the State, which would go from 4,800 million euros in 2014, to more than 12,000 million in 2023.

Canal revenues are one of the largest sources of foreign currency in the country. The journalist Rose George, specialized in international shipping trade, crossed it in 2010 and told in the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ that “the transit toll was 300,000 dollars (254,000 euros to change, which means that each kilometer cost 1,316 euros ).

The canal allows the passage of ships of up to 240,000 tons. / Afp

Researcher Rory Hopcraft and Professor Kevin Jones, from the University of Plymouth, reflected on the situation generated by this grounding on the academic platform ‘The Conversation’ and concluded that “a third of the ships that cross are mega-ships with containers” and this it makes “a blockade of this type almost inevitable sooner or later, especially considering that the length of these ships far exceeds the width of the Canal.”

The Egyptian government estimated that in 2023 it would generate revenues of 12,000 million

Profits

In the case of Ever Given, it weighs 220,000 tons and its draft is 14.5 meters and “the channel allows the passage of ships with a draft of up to 20 meters and 240,000 tons,” recalls Fernando Ibáñez, an expert in maritime safety and professor of Udima (Madrid Distance University) and Cisde (International Campus for Security and Defense).

The world now looks at the Egyptian Channel and counts the minutes for Ever Given to follow the route that began in Taiwan and will end in Rotterdam. The image of this enormous ship with its 220,000 tons blocking world maritime traffic is already part of its eventful history.