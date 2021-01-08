After Mark Zuckerberg announced the suspension for two weeks of Donald Trump’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and others the outgoing president joined the blockade.

It happens that after the incendiary statements that, for many, encouraged the violent takeover of the Capitol During the afternoon of Wednesday, the online community began to demand that the president be prevented from broadcasting messages to destabilize the democratic order.

In addition, Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States, pointed very strongly to the responsibility of Silicon Valley and its role as transmitters of Donald Trump’s messages. He put, from politics, a critical clasp to a week for oblivion even on social media.

One by one, these were the main social networks and pages that blocked Donald Trump, and their fundamentals.

Trump, in the eye of the storm for the taking of the Capitol. Photo Zuma Press

Facebook and Twitter, the first

Facebook’s measures were joined, in parallel, by Twitter’s. The social network founded by Jack Dorsey, which has been having a very strong controversy that lasted almost all of 2020, blocked Trump’s account for 12 hours on Wednesday, during which he could not publish anything, and had warned that future Trump violations could result in a permanent suspension.

The company requested the removal of three tweets from Trump, including a short video in which he asked supporters “go home” but he also repeated falsehoods about the integrity of the presidential elections. Trump’s account deleted those posts, Twitter later said.

Finally Twitter returned the account this Friday. And Trump was quick to tweet: “Those who voted for me will have a giant voice in the future,” he said.

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form !!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Facebook, by contrast, suspended the account for two weeks.

Through a statement on the social network, Mark Zuckerberg explained that the president’s account will be closed until at least the day Joe Biden is sworn in as new president: “Los shocking events dThe past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use the remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful transition and power of attorney to his chosen successor, Joe Biden“.

Mark Zuckerberg had several headaches during 2020 from Donald Trump. Photo EFE

YouTube: “strike one”

Donald Trump: YouTube channel. YouTube Photo

YouTube warned that it will remove Trump and “the channels that reproduce his lies.”

For this, the video platform will restrict channels that are dedicated to spreading misinformation on the results of the 2020 elections, starting with the outgoing president’s own channel.

It is not uncommon for YouTube to download videos. The novelty, in this case, comes from the side of fully suspend to an entire channel. The system they will use is the “strike” system: the channel that receives one will be banned and will not be able to post videos for a week. Three strikes in less than 3 months will imply the immediate deletion of the account.

The measure against Trump has to do with a new policy of the social network that belongs to Google. In December, YouTube issued a new rule in its terms and conditions that any content intended to spread disinformation on the results of the 2020 elections would be banned.

Trump: His videos were taken down from most social networks and even ecommerce sites. AP Photo

The funny thing is that there was a grace period until yesterday, a measure that YouTube usually adopts to give content creators time to adapt their materials, unsubscribe or edit.

Trump became, at the end of that period, the absolute paradigm of disinformation.

The decision to suspend Trump’s account was made, according to a company spokesperson, “due to the extraordinary events that occurred on Wednesday, and since the election results have been certified.”

Twitch: a presidential “incendiary rhetoric”

Trump’s Twitch channel, offline. Photo Twitch

Donald Trump also has an official account on Twitch, the streaming and video game social network (several politicians joined last year, for example).

“In light of the shocking attack on the Capitol, we disabled Donald Trump’s Twitch channel”. This was announced by a spokesperson for the company, owned by Amazon, in a statement.

“Considering the extraordinary circumstances and the inflammatory rhetoric of the President, we believe that it is necessary to take steps to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence,” they added.

The suspension is not indefinite: they promised to “return” the account once Trump leaves the Oval Room.

The account status however follows “live”, That is, you can access videos of past broadcasts. But since the account is disabled, Trump cannot stream.

This has a precedent: In June of last year, Twitch temporarily banned Trump’s account for his “Hateful behavior” demonstrated in a stream, and account ban it was raised two weeks later.

TikTok

Trump fell out with TikTok over its proprietary company, China’s ByteDance. AP Photo

For more than obvious reasons, Trump doesn’t have a TikTok account. But the social network warned that the videos showing the President’s speech that incited violence and the mob that attacked the Capitol were removed by the platform owned by the Chinese company Byte Dance.

In addition, the company explained to the TechCrunch medium that it will “redirect”, that is, it will divert content with hashtags such as #stormthecapitol and #patriotparty to reduce the amount of visible hazardous content.

TikTok also clarified that Trump’s speeches in which there are references to fraudulent elections will also be removed from the platform. In your definition of “Misinformation”, everything that is “false” or “inaccurate” will be removed.

The definition is clear: any misinformation that may cause harm to an individual, community or “larger” audience will be removed from the platform.

A riot and the taking of the United States Capitol are two circumstances that clearly fall within that definition.

Shopify: ecommerce also unsubscribes Trump

Trump’s official merchandising sites, also taken down. Photo EFE

The ecommerce site Shopify gave up everything related to the online store “Trump Organization” and official Trump.

Visitors to TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com to purchase, for example, the traditional “Make America Great Again” caps will, by this measure, encounter an error message.

A Shopify spokeswoman explained why: She said Trump violated company policies, which prohibit the platform from selling products that incite violence. “For this reason, we closed all online stores affiliated with President Trump.”

The sites were decommissioned Thursday morning after deliberating on the situation at the capitol.

TrumpStore.com is the official ecommerce site of Trump, and shop.donaldjtrump.com, of the “Trump Organization”.

Michelle Obama: a tough message for Silicon Valley

A message from politics. AFP photo

The former first lady Michelle Obama was one of the strongest voices against how social networks are handled. Despite agreeing with the measures that the companies took, he pointed against the role that companies such as Facebook and Twitter play in political discourse.

In a statement he called on Silicon Valley to review its role in the violent insurrection of the pro Trumpistas in the Capitol.

“Now is the time for companies to stop allowing this monstrous behavior – and even go beyond the measures they took: permanently ban this man from their platforms and enforce policies to prevent them from using their technologies to fuel insurrections.”

Despite the suspensions that were applied in each social network, the position from politics is, for many Republicans, that the measures taken are not enough.

And that they are part of the problem.

JB

The end of Trump’s term, with scandal. AFP photo

