The norm with which thousands of mutualists can clarify In which system quotes Looking ahead to retirement, parliamentary groups are waiting for them not to approve it definitively, but at least to initiate their parliamentary procedure. The political heterogeneity of the congress is blocking the development of this bill that would enable the catwalk to the challenge (the regime of autonomous workers) from the mutualities in which they were so far.

Although the sector of mutualities and professionals who are part of them had already noticed that February would not be the month for the law to initiate its parliamentary route, the resolution of this conflict Nor is you seen to start clarifying in the short term. The PSOE, the party that put on the table its proposition of the law to regulate the passage to the challenge voluntarily, will take the norm so that the plenary takes it into consideration Only when you have at least reinforced supportaccording to parliamentary sources to ABC. That is, so that the plenary does not reject that first step to go to the entire usual process.

The Socialist Group is in contact with the Lower House parties to test what its position would be in that taken into consideration, a vote that You need more if you are not to continue your way. Then the amendments could reach the totality or partial and development until their final validation.

The first contacts are being with the government partner through Add. The plurinational group “would not have inconvenience” in vote in favor of the taking into consideration. Although sources of the same consider that the best option – “the most agile and effective,” they indicate – it would be to opt for a decree of the government and not through the law that is now in Congress. In addition, Sumar has already warned that the socialist proposition to regulate the Reta catwalk is “insufficient” for not hosting the claims of mutualists who want the change of social contribution regime.









In the case of the popular group in Congress, they point out that there was a first contact with the Secretary of State for Social Security. But, they indicate from the PP, “Without data or much information” and with the appearance that “not to solve the problem” of mutualities.

More than 60,000 pending lawyers

Meanwhile, those affected by this situation see the weeks spend without the courts at least eating to discuss the possibility of a regime change in their working life. This is 60,000 Lawyers, but also doctors or architects, They want to know the conditions to quote on Social Security, such as self -employed, and not through their mutual professionals, as they had been doing so far.

The most spiny issues focus on who could change their regime and under what requirements. In principle, the Ministry of Social Security, led by Elma Sáiz, set that they could request the change to the recaw Mutualists who will be active at December 31, 2022. In addition, the proposition of the law that is in Congress has improved the equation of change of the funds accumulated in the mutuality for months of contribution in the recapture. While the first text set a Corrector coefficient of 0.77, The last proposal opens a fork from a minimum of 0.68 to a maximum of 0.87.

However, other restrictions are maintained that feed the rejection of mutualist associations: they could access the tall mutualists until 2013; who Do not have 15 years quoted in some social security regime; and those who do not have the status of a pensioner in charge of any public regime or mutuality. The system is a complex change, since the mutuals consider that their system is attractive, while self -employed associations hope it does not involve a greater deficit of their regime while Social Security tries to balances before accounts already tension.