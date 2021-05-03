Three days after the Chilean truckers lifted the picket line in Tierra del Fuego, after signing an urgent agreement with the authorities of their country and Argentina, blockades at the Cardenal Samoré border crossing worsened, about 40 kilometers from La Angostura.

On the other hand, Migrations established new regulations for foreign drivers. From now on they must present a negative test for Covid 19 when they enter the country that will be valid for 7 days.

The picket in Punta Delgada, which lasted a week and left almost 1,000 trucks stranded, began as a response to the delays suffered by trans-Andeans to cross at La Angostura. There they gather around 100 trucks per day They must wait between 4 and 5 days to cross the bridge over the Correntoso river and continue their journey. Every day 20 are authorized to continue to Chile and another 20 to do so through Argentina.

Last Friday the drivers accepted an agreement endorsed by the ambassadors of each country, Rafael Bielsa and Nicolás Monckeberg Díaz. The diplomats promised to update the 1974 binational agreement in order to ensure that the free transit of freight vehicles between the two countries is unrestricted. The officials asked for a period of 45 days to finalize the modifications and the truckers lifted the picket that affected the food and fuel stocks of the entire region.

But this Monday more members of the Self-Summoned Health Workers movement began to join in the town to reinforce the blockade. “Force measures continue. Delegations from all over the province are traveling to Villa La Angostura and on Monday we will hold assemblies in all hospitals and health centers and a new inter-hospital at the monument to San Martín (in Neuquén capital) to define the actions that we will do this week ”, they indicated it’s a statement.

In the last hours there were verbal crossovers between the drivers and the health protesters without the intervention of the National Gendarmerie that guards the route. On the road there are tires, canvases and they are grouped healthcare professionals supporting the low temperatures of the mountain range. Tired, some drivers left their trucks stopped on the bridge over the Correntoso river, preventing the traffic of the residents of the area themselves. This situation, which affects the residents, has not yet been resolved.

The agents accepted a 53% increase in the basic one, although they refused to receive it between now and December and they demand it between May and June for a new joint in July. They also demand that the governor Omar Gutiérrez return the discounts for the days of conflict and the administrative summaries be annulled. Neuquén and its Vaca Muerta field were blocked for 22 days. Only the one in La Angostura remained standing.

This Saturday the new requirements that are required of foreign cargo drivers were published in the Official Gazette. “(Carriers) enter by land, both foreigners and nationals must attach to the affidavit, the negative result of the PCR test real time or LAMP for SARS-CoV-2, which will have a validity of seven days after it was carried out ”, says the text of Administrative Decision 437/2021.

As some drivers explained to Clarín, not all are vaccinated, but not due to lack of opportunity or supplies, but because they personally decided to do so. Chile gave priority to drivers during April to go to vaccination sites.

Chilean authorities are looking for alternatives in order for truckers to avoid the Cardenal Samoré pass. “We are working hard to find alternative ways. These new routes would be through national territory, thus avoiding displacement through Argentine Patagonia, ”said Carlos Geisse, mayor of the Lake District, reported La Angostura Digital.