Polar weekend in Italy between today and tomorrow according to the weather forecast which predicts a weekend with snow storms and cold wind with air of Russian origin, meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici of 'iLMeteo.it explains to Adnkronos.

The sleet has already appeared on the plains and on the coasts, towards Friuli Venezia Giulia, a little mixed with rain, and from the east the cold is advancing with the bora and the bora. “There will be a drop in maximum temperatures of up to 15 degrees, the minimum temperatures will also drop and therefore there will be strong frosts. The most intense phenomena are expected towards Emilia Romagna, Marche and Liguria where it will snow at altitudes as low as 200 metres. The wave of frost will not spare Abruzzo, Molise and internal areas of Lazio, with phenomena always at low altitudes of 300 metres, low hills”, explains Tedici.

“With the snow comes the blizzard, or snowstorm, with a polar wind: this is because this cold current coming from Russia collides with a disturbance that comes from the Balearics, Sardinia, the Mediterranean and is humid and milder, – Tedici explains further – therefore it will bring very strong bad weather in Molise, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, especially in internal Campania where there will be real snowstorms”. Saturday is destined to be “the worst day especially in the south, and here is the first time the strong cold arrives. A gigantic turnaround because” on Friday morning “the temperatures were very high with minimums of 20 degrees in the morning in Calabria, where on Saturday evening the snow arrived even at an altitude of 500 metres, as also in Basilicata”.

“On Sunday the storms end and the good weather returns, but the cold remains: Milan and the Po Valley minus four or minus six, heavy frosts also on Monday morning. – concludes Tedici – But from Tuesday next week temperatures higher than normal return. medium: therefore hot, with storm surges in the Adriatic regions”.