Screams, screams, the cry of a child. Disproportionate intervention by a French police patrol yesterday evening (August 22) on the Ventimiglia-Cuneo train, at the Breil station, to get off the convoy an Ivorian family (a 7 months pregnant woman, a man and a one-year-old child) who, according to the gendarmes, did not have valid documents. The methods of intervention aroused the reaction of several passengers who began to film the scene with cell phones, among them the teacher from Cuneo Paolo Bogo: “They continued to claim they had the right to stay on board because they were on a train led them to Italy. The gendarmes then, as demonstrated by the videos that I took and broadcast live, began to ask them to get off the train, even using a lot of violence, both verbal and physical. We were all shocked. We started yelling to stop . But they didn’t stop. The woman was crying, with her the child. I’ve never seen anything like this, unacceptable scenes in a democratic country. The gendarmes started asking not to resist because the other passengers were in a hurry to get back to home. As if that delay had been our main concern in a moment of such violence and shock. More and more people started making films, spurred on by me. Some were really upset, in particular a young girl who then continued on to Turin . She was appalled and suffering from all that cruelty, moreover aimed at a very small child. Scenes that until now I had only seen in American police violence scenes. At one point they wanted us to move so they could be forcibly taken away. There were 6 gendarmes. Eventually the family gave up and they got off. When we left, some passengers began to hypothesize that it could be an ad hoc situation to be able to stop in France. Even so, it didn’t make much sense because they’d have plenty of time to get off while they checked. And in any case they have suffered violence, this is proven and is not humanly tolerable in a democratic country”.

(Of Julia Brown)



01:05