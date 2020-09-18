Scientists around the world are trying to successfully resist humanity’s loss of sight, offering their developments and technologies.

But perhaps in the near future there will be an event that will become a breakthrough in ophthalmology: a team of researchers from Monash University in Melbourne (Australia), created a bionic device that can restore vision to a person using a brain implant.

The team is currently gearing up for what they say will be the world’s first clinical trial of a human bionic eye. writes the Daily Mail.

If the tests are successful, then in the future blind people will be able to fully restore their vision.

A special camera is mounted in the bionic eye, which will transmit signals to the microprocessor. The resulting images will be sent directly to the brain.

The development is smartphone-like electronics combined with microelectrodes implanted in the brain. The project is called the Gennaris Bionic Vision System. The system bypasses damaged optic nerves, allowing signals to travel from the sensor to the center of the brain’s vision.

It consists of a specially designed headgear, which includes a camera and a wireless transmitter. The processing unit compresses data, while a set of chips implanted inside the brain delivers the signals.

“Our design creates a visual image from a combination of 172 light spots (phosphenes). This picture allows a person to navigate inside and outside the premises, as well as to recognize the presence of people and objects around them “, – says Arthur Lowery, professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Systems, Monash University.

The researchers also hope to adapt the system to help recover people with incurable neurological diseases such as paralysis of the limbs.

“If successful, the team will create a new business venture focused on restoring vision for people with incurable blindness, as well as restoring limb function for paralyzed people,” Says Lewis.

The Gennaris system was first tested in July this year. Scientists have been able to safely implant the chips into the brains of three sheep using a pneumatic inserter robot. The chips worked in the heads of sheep for 2,700 hours without causing any damage to their health.

The technology is ready for human trials, but it’s unclear when exactly these tests will pass. Now scientists are trying to attract additional investment for the production of the necessary implants.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that Elon Musk announced the successful testing of the chip on the brain of an animal.

1

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter