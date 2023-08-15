michael oher, champion in Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens, denounced this Tuesday the family that welcomed him to obtain his guardianship to enrich themselves thanks to the movie ‘The Blind Side’, which raised more than 300 million dollars. Part of the former player’s story was told on that tape.

‘The Blind Side’ is not as thought

Sandra Bullock, American actress.

Oher, an 11-year-old black boy who lived on the streets in Memphis, Tennessee, is taken in by a wealthy white family, who according to the film ends up adopting him.

Possessing great athletic skills, Michael endears himself to mother Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Sandra Bullock), her husband, Sean, and their two sons, Collins and Sean Jr.

The Tuohy family pushes Oher to attend college and hone his physical skills that end up making him a star in the NFL. A story with a happy ending this Monday the ex ‘tackle’ affirmed it was not entirely true through his lawyer.

“Michael Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February 2023 when he learned that the guardianship he agreed to, on the grounds that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, did not provide him with any familial relationship to the Tuohys,” said their lawyer, Gerard Stranch IV.

(‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after her brother’s murder)

In the documents that the legal representative presented in a Tennessee court, he detailed what his client’s two points of annoyance were. “Their relationship deteriorated when he found out that he was the only member of the family not getting earnings checks for the movie and he was permanently fractured when he realized he wasn’t adoptedso he was not part of the family,” he stressed.

Michael Oher claimed that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy tricked him just when he turned 18 into signing guardianship, a document that gave them the authority to make deals for him, which they told him was no different from adoption.

“Michael’s adoption lie is one in which Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy have grown rich at the expense of Michael Ohera gullible young man whose athletic talents could be exploited for his own gain,” Gerard Stranch reiterated.

Michael Oher, who retired in 2016, is 35 years old. In his eight-season NFL career he played for the Ravens, with whom he was champion, Titans and Panthers.

INTERESTING 😨 According to information from ESPN, Michael Oher, former NFL player and who was the central subject of the movie ‘The Blind Side’, is suing the Tuohy family, because a central element of the film was a lie invented by the same family… pic.twitter.com/eFSd84UWRW – RECORD DAILY (@record_mexico) August 14, 2023

More news

EFE