Ramón Loureiro (Fene, 1965) is a master of journalism (he has been working for decades in ‘La Voz de Galicia’) as valued by the Julio Camba Award. But he is also one of the great narrators and diaristas in his two languages. ‘The blessing of … the stars (notebook of the old north. Manuscript chronic of the sinking of the last Brittan Dates with the true history of the land of Escandoi and with some new magic) ‘belongs to this last genre.

Loureiro was born in the house of Forno de Pedre, in the fenese parish of Santa Mariña de Sillobre, south of the Ferrol estuarywhere its entire existence has remained between rapid and abundant rivers, huge meadows and forests and free animals.

Author

Ramón Loureiro

Editorial

Mr. Scott

Year

2025

Pages

121

Price

16.90 euros

That Northern Galicia extends to him from the mouth of the Belelle and Xuvia rivers to that of the EO. This unknown territory has as a capital the Ferrol de Torrente Ballester and the Mondoñedo de Alvaro Cunqueiro. Linda the province of La Coruña with Lugo’s Through a spiritual heart that is the Terra Cháthe land of the great poet Novoneyra. In that house of his grandparents he heard stories and stories about treasures, bandits, appeared and impossible loves.

All that space, world and time that seemed to be arrested in the limbo of original nature. A stranded ship if it were not for the metallic sounds of Astano shipyards where some of the greatest ships that have traveled the world have been built since the last century. Loureiro’s literature revolves around that doubt about leaving or staying in his land of Escandoi that has as an epicenter a Sillobre and the Sáa River that passes fast in front of his house.

The author of ‘Las Galeras de Normandía’, mixes in this newspaper the real world with the magical, the real time with the timeless that already occupies much of his mind, nostalgia and melancholy because Life does not get forever in light and happy moments but it slides unstoppable towards the darkness and sadness involuntarily overshadowed. Loureiro codes with great writers and the most beloved characters of his works.

The Celtic and medieval arthuric world with Merlin at the head is special. But also the classic Mediterranean world. And of course, he never disdains today to find a parallel in the past. Loureiro is also a teacher of humor and irony, The best way to deceive the hopelessness of life.

And as in all newspapers the author is continuously questioning. He is his best protagonist. But in the case of Loureiro the antagonist has greater strength although no wisdom. Loureiro the same tells us about the cinnamon, of the bees in the casulla of a pope, of the apricot, of an emperor that flew or of Mr. Montaigne and the Tour of France. Like Loureiro It was a great vocation athlete (Mariano Haro is for him as legend as his countryman Torrente Ballester), they sneak through these pages longable pages of the ancient athletic races on the tracks of Spain.

A world of espadrilles and not gold boots. Cunqueiro, Castroviejo, Risco, Dieste, Cela, Perucho, Pla, Luján, Delibes, Torrente or Ruano would welcome him as an excellent continuator and widening of his worlds. Tabucci and Magris recognized it. Also in His imaginary are Twain and Pessoa To whom he disputes his loneliness. A book delight that reconciles us with the world even though the newspaper tells us “do not love us.”