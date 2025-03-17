Hansi Flick had rarely seen jumping so much joy from a bench. Raising his fist. Celebrating the impossible. Jumping with the fourth goal of Ferran Torres. When the final beep rang, Barcelona spread on the ground. And Flick came to the media smiling and disheveled. Fruit of euphoria. Demonstrating a day that is proud of some players who want to compete, who have illusion and have specialized in going around the sock when the matter gets complicated. “I am very happy. I liked the mentality after losing 2-0. It has been incredible to see how they turned it, ”said Flick.

It is not the first time that this Barça goes back. Barcelona has already shown that it can never be given. It happened in Lisbon in the game to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League against Benfica (4-5). Two goals from Lewandowski and Raphinha and another of Eric Garcia traced an impossible match. It also happened with Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup in Arabia. Barça recovered from Mbappé’s early goal to end up winning 2-5. And in Valencia on the first day of the League. (1-2) There Lewandowski guided the Barca to victory with a double, after the initial tough. Another example is the one that was lived was that of Vallecas against Rayo on the third day. With Dani Olmo scoring his first goal with the Barca shirt to seal 1-2.

The coach said to be “proud” of the team that has created and highlights that “he has a lot of confidence in them”

But what happened in the Metropolitan was sensational. Of another level in the domestic championship. “It was very difficult at first,” said Flick, who frowned and told up to five. They were the combinations that were enough for Atlético de Madrid to mark 1-0. It was just after Lewandowski ran into the crossbar.

For athletics, Julián Álvarez’s goal was poetic justice after what happened in the Champions League. For Barcelona, ​​that goal fell like a cold water jug. Like Sorloth’s goal, that player who has Barcelona between eyebrow and eyebrow. It was official. Atlético’s web had caught those of Flick.

But they knew he had to win. The club believes in what it does “

“But they knew he had to win. The club believes in what it does, ”said Flick. Remembering that, in just 26 minutes, the team’s potential turned his mind “for his mentality and because they never give up.” Barcelona wanted to leave Madrid with 60 points and one less match. So Lewandowski first arrived, willing to get oil. To turn on the molten bulb of the equipment. Then the perfect revulsion acted. The perfect substitute. He is Ferran Torres. He unmarked and headed a tense and poisoned raphinha center. In 8 minutes Barcelona had achieved the matched.

Lamine Yamal Angel Martinez / Getty

Lamine Yamal joined and, again, it had to be Ferran Torres who closed the party. The shark already adds 13 goals this season. Eight coming out from the bench. “The players who enter later also train a lot and show a great level. It is what we need in each game, ”said the coach. “This is not yet won. We have 11 games left. But, without a doubt, we have a lot of confidence in us. We’ll see if we can win everything. But the level of trust is high, ”Flick warned. Now the break for selections comes. “We will do well to all to reset,” he said.