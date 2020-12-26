Real Valladolid is at an important moment of the season. In relegation and with four games to finish the first round that can mark the development of the rest of the season. With 14 points and 12 at stake before starting the second round, reaching 20 points seems essential to have options. Cádiz and Getafe followed away and Valencia and Elche, consecutively, in Zorrilla are the four finals to be addressed by the pucelanos in the next month and looking further ahead, the following four would complete eight more affordable duels than other sections of the season with Levante, Huesca, Alavés and Eibar.

However, it is useless to look at the calendar if Sergio González’s team does not solve the problem. major problem you have this season: the goals received. Real Valladolid is the only Spanish professional football team that has not left a clean sheet in any of the 15 games that has played in regular competition, a very important issue for a team of the humble and that leads to only 14 points out of 45.

The white-and-violet entity has received 24 goals in their 15 games, receiving on average more than 1.5 goals per game, which makes him the second worst team of the category in this regard. Only Betis has conceded more, 26 goals in the same games and has a worse golaverage (-10), but has won five more points. Osasuna and Huesca, the two teams that accompany the pucelanos in decline right now, have received 23 goals.

From all these data, it is possible to draw the conclusion that the blanquivioleta team needs to become strong again in defense, He can not fit all the games, to add more points. Sergio González should ignore all those voices, from inside and outside the club, who insist that there is a team for more and that he had to pull the lines forward. It does not work. Last season with 12 games without conceding a goal and drawing 15 games, the pucelanos were saved with sufficiency. Leaving a clean sheet must be the only obsession and for that the team must return to its origins. Together lines, single block, forcefulness, commitment and solidarity as recognized by the blanquivioleta sports director in AS, Miguel Ángel Gómez.