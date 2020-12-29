It was one of the corpses that the Los Angeles Lakers left on their way to the 17th NBA title.. Portland Trail Blazers, hit by injuries, could not compete in the elimination of the first round of the 2020 Playoffs in conditions. Los Angeles, ultimately becoming champions, won 4-1 in a series in which they suffered more for the integrity of the Blazers squad members than for anything else, they fell like flies.

The first encounter after that came at the Staples Center, no longer bubble, and with the return to the lineup of Anthony Davis and the discharge of veteran Carmelo Anthony. On paper it looked like something that, on the court, was rewritten with a different pen.

The Lakers came out on top, with the inertia of having played the night before in a beautiful way against the Timberwolves. With LeBron James acting as a conductor and moving his teammates around the field. The success from the outside pushed them to +13 (20-7) in the first part of the opening quarter.

The premonition here was to have a junior name, Gary Trent, since the guard hit two triples in a row that were the ones that collapsed that distance on the scoreboard before the period ended. Trent, one of the surprises of the Florida bubble, has decided to decline the offer that the Blazers extended to him to automatically renew for one more year and is playing without a net and betting on himself. What he achieved in this game, scoring seven for 28 points in 24 minutes as a substitute, speaks clearly that he must be taken into account this season.

Again wide advantage, of up to eight points, that the Trail Blazers were charged based on individual plays after frontal blocking and with Trent putting the icing on the cake with a corner trippy (30-31).

The Lakers tried to turn it all around again. Some of Kuzma, some of Schröder, some of Horton-Tucker, but in attack. The home defense began to take on dramatic overtones, with Kanter and Nurkic growing in the fight for the rebound against a Montrezl Harrell that returned to past problems.

With almost ten losses, the Lakers entered the third inning, after the break, and the combinations between the starters returned to torpedo the Blazers. That is where it seemed that the visitors had arrived. A couple of powerful actions by Marc Gasol on both sides, the verticality of Dennis Schröder and the LeBron for Davis fired at the locals. Nine points up, 73-64, and with a latent partial of 19-3. But not for those. Lillard, who looked like he was still warming up for what was to come later, was replying.

Everything was going to be decided in the final minutes. And there the absence of Alex Caruso was claimed, on leave due to the protocol against COVID-19. The Lakers don’t have a point guard who can replace the work he does, since Quinn Cook is not used. Dennis Schröder took over with two of the NBA’s best exteriors, Lillard and McCollum, and was burned. His great attack in attack, reaching 24 points with 8/16 in shots, had nothing to do with how bad he had to defend the last actions, the decisive ones. Above all, Lillard, with a triple, a 2 + 1 and two assists to Nurkic, was the one who took him headlong to the ground. Davis’ intent was not enough and the Blazers took a healing victory from the Staples.