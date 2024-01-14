The blaze of August: the cast of Inspector Montalbano. Actors and characters

Today, Sunday 14 January 2024, at 9.25 pm Rai 1 will broadcast (a repeat) the episode La vampa d'agosto by Inspector Montalbano played – as always – by Luca Zingaretti. But what is the cast of the episode La vampa d'agosto of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Also present were Serena Rossi (Rina/Adriana Morreale), Gaetano Aronica (Lozupone) and Vincenzo Peluso (surveyor Spitaleri).

Plot

On a hot August day, Inspector Montalbano is having lunch in the beautiful seaside villa that Augello rented for the holidays, in Montereale Marina. During lunch, however, little Salvo cannot be found; Montalbano runs to look for him and finds him in a tunnel in the garden, a tunnel that will reveal a big surprise: an entire illegal underground apartment and a trunk containing the body of Rina, a girl who disappeared 6 years earlier. The commissioner begins the investigation accompanied by the victim's twin, the beautiful Adriana, who seduces him until he loses his mind in order to find out who killed her sister and take revenge on her.

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

We have seen the cast, but where is it possible to see the episode La vampa d'agosto of Inspector Montalbano live on TV and streaming? The episode will be broadcast live on TV (rerun) tonight, 14 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay it is possible to catch up on all the episodes of Montalbano thanks to the on demand function.