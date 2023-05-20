The cardinal of Buenos Aires was furious. By late 2004, a plaster Jesus Christ crucified on a US warplane had drawn tens of thousands of people to a small public museum in the city. “Faced with this blasphemy that shames our city, let us all together make an act of reparation and request forgiveness,” Jorge Bergoglio wrote in a public letter. A group of Catholics broke into the exhibition and destroyed some pieces. The exhibition was closed and reopened by a court ruling after several protests in the city. León Ferrari (1920-2013), the plastic artist who dedicated his life to denouncing the crimes of power in collusion with the Catholic Church, rose to world fame. In 2007, when he won the Golden Lion for best artist at the Venice Biennale, he thanked that cardinal for “the favor”. Ferrari, whom the Buenos Aires National Museum of Fine Arts (MNBA) celebrates this week with its first major retrospective in the country, died in July 2013. Two months earlier, Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, had been anointed supreme pontiff in Rome.

Western and Christian civilization, a statue of Christ that Ferrari bought in a Santeria in Buenos Aires and crucified on the model of an American bomber plane in 1965, was the first piece that the self-taught plastic artist dedicated to the militancy that would mark his life: political denunciation. Sculptor, conceptual painter and researcher, Ferrari was one of the greatest masters of Argentine art and perhaps its great provocateur.

The Argentine plastic artist León Ferrari, in a file portrait. IESARI MATIAS

His works, which questioned the sexual morality of the Church and the complicity of Christianity with authoritarianism and imperialism of the 20th century, made him one of the great enemies of the Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983), which made one man disappear. of his three children and made him flee into exile in Brazil. Many of his sculptures, collagespaintings and the news archive of the military repression in his country that he gathered under the title of We did not know, These are some of the 250 works that are exhibited this week at the MNBA in the first major retrospective dedicated to the artist in the city since he was censored in 2004.

“For this museum, so consecrated in Argentina, it was a very big omission not to have dedicated an exhibition to it. We wanted to correct that”, says the director of Fine Arts of Buenos Aires, Andrés Duprat. The exhibit, titled recurrences, was to be inaugurated in 2020 to celebrate the centenary of the artist’s birth along with other exhibitions at the Reina Sofía in Madrid, the Pompidou Center in Paris, and the Van Abbe museum in Eindhoven. Due to the pandemic, the exhibition in Buenos Aires was the last to open. “We haven’t reached the centenary, but opening this exhibition this year is also significant 10 years after his death and while the country celebrates 40 years of the return of democracy,” says Duprat.

The son of an architect who renovated churches and a ceramics teacher, León Ferrari was born on September 3, 1920 in Buenos Aires. He graduated as an industrial engineer, had three children and began his artistic career as a ceramics artist in Italy. civilization, This iconic work with which he inaugurated his militancy through art, was conceived in 1965 in the face of the horror of the Vietnam War. He was rejected that year for the Di Tella prize in Buenos Aires, but the denunciation of complicity between the Catholic Church and authoritarianisms marked his work ever since.

Ferrari went into exile in 1976 and lived in São Paulo until the early 1990s, where he dabbled in mail art and lithography. His abstract work, the more political sculptures and installations and his artistic interventions on the covers of the Vatican newspaper or iconic photographs of the Argentine military dictatorship, form the main axes of the retrospective inaugurated by the MNBA.

An artistic intervention by León Ferrari on a photograph of the Argentine Military Junta. Courtesy MNBA

“León was always very aware of the Argentine reality. We try to bring together the recurring themes of his work, such as the violence of power, intolerance and religion”, says Cecilia Rabossi, curator of the show. “A lot of people get that side of the provocateur, but he was also a thorough researcher and a very committed person. His work is based on the idea of ​​working with the history of art and beauty at the service of exposing cruelty”.

The MNBA will have the retrospective of one of the most irreverent artists of the national canon open until August. His authorities are not concerned that the episodes of 2004 will be repeated, when a court closed the exhibition that celebrated 50 years of his work for 10 days. “I think that this cultural battle was won, that we learned a lot as a society. Society’s reaction in favor of freedom of expression was very important,” says Nora Hochbaum, curator and former director of the Recoleta Cultural Center when that museum experienced censorship. “Today, when Argentina has a problem with those recalcitrant sectors of the extreme right, we remember León, who was a militant of all rights. His work is a testimony of his strong convictions, of the artist’s commitment. It is good that so many young people can see it today”.

