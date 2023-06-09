The announcement was made by the brother of the former footballer Riccardo. In between is the Blasi family.

New installment in the clash for the divorce between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. After the rolexes, it is now the football school that the couple had created together that ends up in their sights. The managers of the structure continue to be Ilary’s family members who have decided not to make it available for the memorial of the death of the father of Francesco Tottiwho died prematurely due to covid-19 complications.

Source: web

Apparently the managers have put padlocks on the structure, effectively preventing the success of the memorial. It was the news Riccardo TottiFrancesco’s brother, on social media.

“With deep regret we are forced to announce the move of the memorial dedicated to the memory of my father who died prematurely following complications from Covid” – began the pupone’s brother.

Riccardo then clarified the reason for the move. “The postponement is due to the arbitrary and illegitimate choice of the field managers to make it impossible for our members to access” – he said.

The managers of the structure, as mentioned, are Ilary’s family who apparently did not authorize the event. It is not known now if it was only moved or if really cancelled. In the post about moving, you need to see how they agreed and what’s underneath.

Certainly this news ignites even more the tension between Totti and Ilary who are separating legally. A few weeks ago the battle was focused on the famous rolex which according to Totti had been taken away by Ilary. Well the civil court of Rome has established that the four rolex at the center of the dispute will have to remain available to both. The judge then accepted one of the requests of the presenter, assisted by the lawyer Alessandro Simeone, expressing himself in the “possessor” case.